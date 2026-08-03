AP Universities Recruitment 2026 final eligibility list to be released shortly

AP Universities Recruitment 2026: State universities of Andhra Pradesh, including RGUKT AP, are set to release the prima facie final eligibility list on August 3. The list was supposed to be released on July 27, but the date has been revised. Only those students featured in the final list are eligible for the next stage of the selection process.
The direct link to download the eligibility list will be activated at apuniversitiesrecruitment.apcfss.in. The list will be released in PDF format as well as through the 'Candidate Login' portal. In case there is any delay or postponement, an official announcement can be expected by the morning of August 4.
For Assistant Professor, there will be a screening test to shortlist candidates for interview. For RGUKT AP, there will be a direct exam through which a merit list will be prepared. The dates for the further stages of the selection process are yet to be announced.
When will the exam date for RGUKT AP Lecturers and Assistant Professor be announced?
Officially, the exam authority has not released an exam date for the AP Lecturers and Assistant Professor recruitment. APPSC will be organising the exam in CBT format, and the dates are expected to be confirmed this month. However, at this moment, a prediction on the exam date cannot be given.
The exam authorities might look for the September or October window to organise the exam. Usually, all CBT exams in AP are conducted by TCS. Therefore, the exam authorities might have to look for availability of slots and sort out logistical things. Therefore, a confirmation on exam date might take some more days.