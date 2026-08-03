AP Universities Recruitment 2026 final eligibility list to be released shortly

When will the exam date for RGUKT AP Lecturers and Assistant Professor be announced?

Officially, the exam authority has not released an exam date for the AP Lecturers and Assistant Professor recruitment. APPSC will be organising the exam in CBT format, and the dates are expected to be confirmed this month. However, at this moment, a prediction on the exam date cannot be given.

The exam authorities might look for the September or October window to organise the exam. Usually, all CBT exams in AP are conducted by TCS. Therefore, the exam authorities might have to look for availability of slots and sort out logistical things. Therefore, a confirmation on exam date might take some more days.