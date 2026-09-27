AP Universities Recruitment 2026 Exam Date Still Awaited: Aspirants seek clarity after months of uncertainty

For over 2 lakh candidates preparing for AP Universities Recruitment 2026, the biggest question at present is not about eligibility or applications, but when the examination will actually be conducted.

The recruitment process began months ago (May 2026), with applications opening in May and the application window eventually closing in June. However, candidates are still waiting for a confirmed date for the screening examination.

The official AP University Faculty Recruitment 2026 portal currently displays the university-wise final eligible and ineligible candidate lists, but a confirmed screening-test date is not displayed on the homepage.

For aspirants who have been preparing for faculty positions across Andhra Pradesh's public universities, the uncertainty has become an increasingly important issue.