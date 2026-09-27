AP Universities Recruitment 2026 Exam Date Still Awaited: Aspirants seek clarity after months of uncertainty

For over 2 lakh candidates preparing for AP Universities Recruitment 2026, the biggest question at present is not about eligibility or applications, but when the examination will actually be conducted.
The recruitment process began months ago (May 2026), with applications opening in May and the application window eventually closing in June. However, candidates are still waiting for a confirmed date for the screening examination.
The official AP University Faculty Recruitment 2026 portal currently displays the university-wise final eligible and ineligible candidate lists, but a confirmed screening-test date is not displayed on the homepage.
For aspirants who have been preparing for faculty positions across Andhra Pradesh's public universities, the uncertainty has become an increasingly important issue.
The recruitment process began with the notification issued in May 2026. The online application window was initially scheduled to close on June 8, but the government subsequently extended the deadline to June 15.
At that stage, the authorities reported that 34,207 candidates had registered, with 29,179 applying for at least one post and 27,267 completing the application process. Candidates had applied for a total of 1,60,314 posts.
The department subsequently moved through the eligibility-verification process, including the publication of provisional and final eligible/ineligible lists.
Yet, the screening-test date remains awaited.
For applicants, the wait has extended beyond the application process. Candidates were also recently given an opportunity to select their examination centres, with the centre-selection window closing on September 15.
That has added to the frustration among aspirants, who say they expected the centre-selection exercise to be followed by a clear examination schedule.
Instead, candidates are still waiting for an official announcement on the date of the screening test.
A section of aspirants from Vijayawada who spoke about the delay expressed disappointment over the lack of clarity.
Vaishnavi, one of the applicants, said the 'prolonged uncertainty makes it difficult to plan preparation effectively. Candidates have to balance revision, mock tests and subject-wise preparation without knowing how much time remains before the examination'.
Naga Rani said that 'candidates have already invested several months in preparation and expected the examination schedule to be announced after the recruitment and eligibility-related processes progressed'.
For Santosh, 'the issue is not simply the delay but the absence of a definite timeline. Candidates, he said, need to know whether the examination is weeks away or still some distance off so that they can structure their preparation accordingly'.
Srinivasulu also expressed concern about the uncertainty surrounding the examination. With candidates applying for multiple university posts, the screening test is a crucial stage of the recruitment process, making a clear schedule important for planning.
Geetika, another aspirant, said 'candidates have continued preparing despite the uncertainty but believe an official examination calendar would bring much-needed clarity'.
These views represent the concerns expressed by the applicants and do not indicate that the authorities have announced a further postponement.
Until an official announcement is made, candidates should avoid relying on dates circulating through social media or unofficial channels and continue to check the AP Universities Recruitment 2026 official portal for the next update.