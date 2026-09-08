AP Universities Recruitment 2026 Exam Centre Selection Window Open: Steps to choose

AP Universities Recruitment 2026 exam centre selection window has been activated. For the RGUKT Lecturer posts, candidates can choose 5 test-city preferences, but only 3 preferences are available for the Assistant Professor posts. Candidates must note that the test centre preferences cannot be edited once submitted. The exam will be conducted in all major districts, including Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, Kurnool, etc. The official last date to fill test city preferences has not been confirmed.
Here are the important steps for selecting test city preferences for AP Universities Recruitment 2026 -
Click on the direct link provided above or open the website apuniversitiesrecruitment.apcfss.in
Click on the 'Candidate Login' link available on the homepage
Enter the 'Username' and 'Password'
Click on the 'Sign in ' button
Towards the left-hand side of the candidate dashboard, click on the 'Exam Centre Selection' option
Select the exam city in Test centre preference 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 (only 3 for assistant professor)
Only those candidates who are featured on the eligibility list published on the official website are eligible to select the test city preference. It is important to submit the test city preference as early as possible, as the exam date is expected to be announced soon. AP Government will soon start making arrangements for the exam. The mode of the exam is online, and the logistics to conduct the exam are yet to be finalised.