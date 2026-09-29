AP Universities Recruitment 2026: APPSC announces Exam Dates for Assistant Professor and RGUKT AP Lecturer

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the examination schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in various universities and Lecturers in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh.
According to the web note dated September 29, the Screening/Written Test will be conducted from December 1 to 5, 2026. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The recruitment covers posts notified by 19 universities in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have applied for the advertised Assistant Professor and RGUKT Lecturer posts will have to appear for the screening/written examination as per the subject-wise schedule to be announced by APPSC.
AP Universities Recruitment 2026: Key Details
While APPSC has announced the five-day examination window, it has not yet released the detailed subject-wise timetable. The Commission has stated that the subject-wise examination schedule will be announced in due course.
This means candidates should not assume that their particular subject examination will be conducted on any specific date between December 1 and 5 until the detailed schedule is published.
The announcement is particularly significant for candidates applying across the participating universities, as the examination will be conducted across the erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.
Candidates should regularly check the AP Universities Recruitment portal for the detailed subject-wise examination schedule, examination centre information and further instructions.