AP Universities Recruitment 2026: APPSC announces Exam Dates for Assistant Professor and RGUKT AP Lecturer

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the examination schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in various universities and Lecturers in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh.

According to the web note dated September 29, the Screening/Written Test will be conducted from December 1 to 5, 2026. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The recruitment covers posts notified by 19 universities in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have applied for the advertised Assistant Professor and RGUKT Lecturer posts will have to appear for the screening/written examination as per the subject-wise schedule to be announced by APPSC.