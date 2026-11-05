AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026: Election Commission forwards postponement request to APPSC

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) has forwarded a representation seeking postponement or rescheduling of the AP Universities Assistant Professor Recruitment Examination, scheduled from December 1 to 5, 2026, following concerns over its clash with the Gram Panchayat elections.

In a letter dated November 5, 2026, addressed to the Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), State Election Commission Secretary Dr A Mallikarjuna forwarded a representation submitted by an individual named Chalam on November 4.

The representation sought postponement of the recruitment examination because Phase III of the AP Gram Panchayat elections is scheduled for December 2, falling within the five-day examination window.