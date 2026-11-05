AP Universities Recruitment Exam 2026: Election Commission forwards postponement request to APPSC

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) has forwarded a representation seeking postponement or rescheduling of the AP Universities Assistant Professor Recruitment Examination, scheduled from December 1 to 5, 2026, following concerns over its clash with the Gram Panchayat elections.
In a letter dated November 5, 2026, addressed to the Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), State Election Commission Secretary Dr A Mallikarjuna forwarded a representation submitted by an individual named Chalam on November 4.
The representation sought postponement of the recruitment examination because Phase III of the AP Gram Panchayat elections is scheduled for December 2, falling within the five-day examination window.
The letter, bearing reference number 1138/SEC-B1/2026, states that the petitioner requested consideration of postponement or rescheduling of the AP State Universities Assistant Professor Recruitment Examination due to the clash with the elections.
The State Election Commission forwarded the representation to APPSC for necessary action.
However, the letter does not direct APPSC to postpone the examination or announce any change in the existing schedule.
It remains to be seen whether APPSC will issue a clarification or take further action on the representation.
According to APPSC's web note dated October 5, the computer-based screening/written examinations for Assistant Professor posts in various universities and Lecturer posts at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) are scheduled from December 1 to 5.
The examination covers recruitment notifications issued by 19 universities in Andhra Pradesh.
The current examination timings are:
Forenoon session: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm
Afternoon session: 3 pm to 6 pm
The December 2 examinations include Commerce, Geography, Philosophy, RGUKT Telugu, Environmental Sciences and RGUKT English, among other subjects.
The concern arises from the overlap between the recruitment examination and Phase III of the Gram Panchayat elections scheduled for December 2.
The representation seeks a change in the examination schedule in view of this clash.
However, the Election Commission's letter does not provide details about the number of affected candidates or specify whether the request concerns candidates assigned election duties.
As of November 5, no postponement has been announced in the documents available.
The examination continues to be scheduled from December 1 to 5, 2026.
Candidates should continue preparing according to the existing timetable unless APPSC issues a revised notification.
They are advised to monitor the official APPSC website, portal-psc.ap.gov.in, and the AP Universities recruitment portal for further announcements.
The State Election Commission's latest communication confirms that the request has been forwarded to APPSC, but a decision on rescheduling has not been communicated.