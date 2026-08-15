AP TRANSCO Mock Test Link 2026 to be activated today; steps to practice

AP TRANSCO Recruitment Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to 29. The mock test cum practice test link will be activated today, August 15. This will be a sample mock test that contains a few MCQs, which will give you an idea of the exam interface. All the important instructions to be followed for the CBT exam can be accessed through the mock test. The hall ticket was released on August 14 (7 days before the exam date).