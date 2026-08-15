AP TRANSCO Mock Test Link 2026 to be activated today; steps to practice

AP TRANSCO Recruitment Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to 29. The mock test cum practice test link will be activated today, August 15. This will be a sample mock test that contains a few MCQs, which will give you an idea of the exam interface. All the important instructions to be followed for the CBT exam can be accessed through the mock test. The hall ticket was released on August 14 (7 days before the exam date).
The link to practice the mock test will be activated at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in
There will be separate mock test links for TRANSCO, GENCO, APCPDCL, APEPDCL and APSPDCL
Click on the relevant mock test link
A new window will open where you will see username and password options
You do not need to fill those details and can directly click on the 'Login' button
The mock test instructions will display on the screen
Practice the mock test and understand the exam interface
Note: The questions appeared in mock test are just for candidate's reference and the same do not appear in the actual exam. Also, a tentative score will not be displayed after answering all the questions
As the exam is scheduled between August 22 and 28, the exact post-wise schedule and total number of shifts will be confirmed through the AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal. The candidates will get to know their exact exam date and shift timings through the hall ticket.