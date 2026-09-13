AP TET June 2026 Result Declared; Check Results at tet2dsc.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) June 2026 results have been declared, with candidates now able to check their results through the official AP TET website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The result announcement was shared by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh on September 13. According to the update, the pass percentage among in-service teachers stands at 51 per cent, while 47 per cent of regular candidates have qualified in the examination.

Candidates who appeared for the AP TET June 2026 examination can access their results through the official examination portal. The result will allow candidates to check their performance and qualifying status.

The minister also said that candidates can access the result-related information through the WhatsApp number 9552300009, in addition to the official website.

The AP TET is an important eligibility examination for candidates aspiring to pursue teaching opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. The declaration of results is therefore significant for both regular aspirants and teachers already working in the school education system.