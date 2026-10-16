AP TET In-Service Answer Key 2026 Release Date: Exam concluded on October 15

AP TET In-Service Exam 2026 was conducted from October 11 to 15. Initially, the Department of School Education planned the exam schedule from October 11 to 21, but as the number of registered candidates was lower than 1 lakh, the exam schedule was altered. Out of 83,015 candidates registered, 80,907 appeared for the exam. The overall attendance percentage is 97.46.

As per the official schedule, the answer key and response sheet are scheduled to be released on October 25, but an early announcement could be possible, as the exam was concluded five days earlier than the scheduled date.