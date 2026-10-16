AP TET In-Service Answer Key 2026 Release Date: Exam concluded on October 15

AP TET In-Service Exam 2026 was conducted from October 11 to 15. Initially, the Department of School Education planned the exam schedule from October 11 to 21, but as the number of registered candidates was lower than 1 lakh, the exam schedule was altered. Out of 83,015 candidates registered, 80,907 appeared for the exam. The overall attendance percentage is 97.46.
As per the official schedule, the answer key and response sheet are scheduled to be released on October 25, but an early announcement could be possible, as the exam was concluded five days earlier than the scheduled date.
A similar pattern was observed during the August session of the AP TET exam. The exam was actually scheduled from August 5 to 21, but it concluded on August 16 (five days earlier than the scheduled date), and the answer key was released 4 days earlier than the scheduled date. The answer key was supposed to be released on August 24, but the download link was activated during the early hours of August 20. However, it does not necessarily mean that a similar pattern will be followed for the AP TET In-Service Exam 2026.
Teachers who appeared for the exam can keep checking the official website tet2dsc.apcfss.in after October 20 or 21 for an update on the answer key. The release of response sheets may not be possible before October 21, considering the Dussehra festival on October 18, 19 and 20. An official update will be posted on the website as soon as the answer key link is activated.
Along with the answer key, the candidates can download the response sheet, which will have the correct answers as well as the answers marked by them.