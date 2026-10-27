AP TET In-Service Answer Key 2026 Delayed: Revised release date reportedly October 29

The Special In-Service Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 answer key, which was scheduled for release on October 24, has been delayed.

According to the latest updates shared by teachers' associations and reported by local media, the provisional answer key and candidates' response sheets are now expected to be released on October 29, five days after the originally scheduled date.

However, an official revised schedule confirming October 29 could not be independently verified at the time of writing.

A total of 80,907 candidates appeared for the examination, according to the latest figures shared with EdexLive.