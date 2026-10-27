AP TET In-Service Answer Key 2026 Delayed: Revised release date reportedly October 29

The Special In-Service Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 answer key, which was scheduled for release on October 24, has been delayed.
According to the latest updates shared by teachers' associations and reported by local media, the provisional answer key and candidates' response sheets are now expected to be released on October 29, five days after the originally scheduled date.
However, an official revised schedule confirming October 29 could not be independently verified at the time of writing.
A total of 80,907 candidates appeared for the examination, according to the latest figures shared with EdexLive.
Candidates will be able to download their response sheets and compare their marked answers with the provisional answer key.
As per the latest reported update, the objection window will remain open for seven days after the release. Candidates who identify discrepancies can submit objections with supporting evidence.
The exact revised objection dates are yet to be officially confirmed.
According to the original examination schedule, the final answer key is scheduled for November 10, followed by the declaration of results on November 15, 2026.
The latest update indicates that results may be announced within a week of the objection window closing.
However, it remains unclear whether the delay in releasing the provisional answer key will affect the previously announced result date.
Original answer key date: October 24, 2026
Revised expected date: October 29, 2026 (reported)
Objection window: Seven days after release (reported)
Original final answer key date: November 10, 2026
Original result date: November 15, 2026
Candidates should monitor the official AP TET portal for confirmation of the revised schedule.