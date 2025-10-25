AP TET 2025 registration to begin from TODAY; here’s how to apply

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has announced that registration for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 would begin on October 24, 2025. Candidates who want to become teachers in the state can apply online at tet2dsc.apcfss.in .

According to the official calendar, the deadline to apply and pay the application fees is November 23, 2025. After completing the registration process, candidates will be able to access a sample test on November 25, 2025, to familiarise themselves with the exam format and online interface.

The AP TET 2025 hall tickets will be available for download from December 3, 2025. The exam will commence on December 10, 2025, and will be administered in two sessions per day: the first from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

The test will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with each question worth one point. There will be four answer choices, and wrong responses will not be marked negatively.

Here’s how candidates can register for the AP TET 2025:

Visit the official website — tet2dsc.apcfss.in .

Click on the ‘AP TET 2025 Notification Registration’ link.

Enter the required registration details and complete the application form.

Pay the application fee online before the deadline.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates may get complete information about the AP TET 2025 notification, syllabus, eligibility, and examination pattern on the official website.

The AP TET 2025 qualifies individuals to teach at the primary and upper primary levels in Andhra Pradesh schools.