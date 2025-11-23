AP SSC Time Table 2026 Released; Exams Begin March 16

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), has released the time table for the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) examinations. As per the schedule, the Class 10 public exams will be held from March 16 to April 1, 2026.

The exams will commence with the First Language paper, followed by the Second Language paper on March 18.

The final examination on April 1 will be for OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory).

The AP SSC 2026 exams for most subjects will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. However, papers such as Physical Science, Biological Science, First Language Paper-II (Composite Course), and the SSC Vocational Course (Theory) will have a duration of 1 hour 45 minutes to 2 hours.

How to Download the AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2026

Students can follow the steps below to access the AP SSC 2026 public exam schedule:

* Visit the official AP SSC board website at bse.ap.gov.in

* On the homepage, click on the link that says “AP SSC Public Examination 2026 Time Table”

* A new page will open on the screen

* Download the AP SSC time table

* Take a printout for future reference

For more information, students can visit the official website.