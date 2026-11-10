AP SSC Exam Fee Payment 2027 Begins November 11: Check last date, fee structure and late fine details

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, will open the examination fee payment window for the AP SSC Public Examinations March 2027 on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

According to the official notification issued on November 7, the payment window will remain open without a late fee until November 25, 2026. The schedule applies to regular and once-failed candidates appearing for the SSC examinations.

School headmasters must first update and verify students' details through the UDISE+ portal before remitting the examination fees using the school login at bse.ap.gov.in.