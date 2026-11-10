AP SSC Exam Fee Payment 2027 Begins November 11: Check last date, fee structure and late fine details

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, will open the examination fee payment window for the AP SSC Public Examinations March 2027 on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.
According to the official notification issued on November 7, the payment window will remain open without a late fee until November 25, 2026. The schedule applies to regular and once-failed candidates appearing for the SSC examinations.
School headmasters must first update and verify students' details through the UDISE+ portal before remitting the examination fees using the school login at bse.ap.gov.in.
The Directorate has announced four payment windows:
November 11–25, 2026: Without late fee
November 26–December 2, 2026: Late fee of Rs 50
December 3–9, 2026: Late fee of Rs 200
December 10–15, 2026: Late fee of Rs 500
The notification states that the deadlines will not be extended under any circumstances. However, if a deadline falls on a public holiday, the next immediate working day may be considered.
The prescribed examination fees are:
Regular candidates appearing for all subjects: Rs 125
Candidates appearing for more than three subjects: Rs 125
Candidates appearing for up to three subjects: Rs 110
Vocational candidates: Additional Rs 60
Age condonation fee for underage students: Rs 300
Vocational students must pay the additional fee along with their regular examination fee.
The Directorate has clarified that examination fees can be paid only through the school login on the Board of Secondary Education's website.
Payments through CFMS or bank challans will not be accepted.
Headmasters have also been instructed to verify students' information on UDISE+ before making payments and avoid waiting until the final date.
In another clarification, schools are not required to submit Manual Nominal Rolls (MNRs) to the Deputy Educational Officer, District Educational Officer or Board of Secondary Education.
The AP SSC Public Examinations are scheduled to be held in March 2027. The detailed examination timetable will be communicated separately.