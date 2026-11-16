AP Special TET Results 2026 Released: 96.06% pass rate; scorecards available online

AP Special TET Results 2026: 79,743 Papers Qualify

The Special TET was conducted from October 11 to 15, 2026, over five days in computer-based mode.

The examination was organised to provide serving teachers, including those appointed before the Right to Education Act came into force, an opportunity to secure the prescribed TET qualification.

Following the examination, the department published the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates.

An expert committee examined the objections and incorporated necessary corrections before the results were finalised.