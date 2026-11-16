AP Special TET Results 2026 Released: 96.06% pass rate; scorecards available online

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the AP Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 results for in-service teachers, recording a paper-wise pass percentage of 96.06%.
According to an official press note issued on November 16, a total of 68,420 in-service teachers submitted 83,015 paper applications. Of these, 79,743 papers qualified for the examination.
Candidates can check their results through the official AP TET portal, tet2dsc.apcfss.in, or through the government's WhatsApp service.
The Special TET was conducted from October 11 to 15, 2026, over five days in computer-based mode.
The examination was organised to provide serving teachers, including those appointed before the Right to Education Act came into force, an opportunity to secure the prescribed TET qualification.
Following the examination, the department published the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates.
An expert committee examined the objections and incorporated necessary corrections before the results were finalised.
Candidates can access their results by following these steps:
Visit tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
Open the Special TET 2026 results section.
Log in using the required candidate credentials.
View the result and qualifying status.
Download the result for future reference.
Alternatively, candidates can access the results through the Andhra Pradesh government's WhatsApp number 9552300009.
AP TET Convener M Venkata Krishna Reddy confirmed the availability of both result-checking facilities in the official press note.