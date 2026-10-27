AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Released: In-Service teachers can download response sheets

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the initial answer keys and response sheets for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (AP Special TET) 2026, conducted for in-service teachers.
The answer keys were made available on Tuesday, October 27, ending uncertainty over their release following reports that the publication could be delayed until October 29.
Candidates can now download the subject-wise initial answer keys and master question papers through the Special AP TET 2026 section on the official AP TET website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
Individual response sheets can be accessed separately through sptet.apcfss.in.
Visit tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
Locate the Special AP TET 2026 section.
Click the link for the initial answer keys.
Select the relevant paper, subject and session.
Download the answer key and corresponding master question paper.
Visit sptet.apcfss.in.
Open the candidate login or response sheet download section.
Enter the required login credentials.
Access and download the individual response sheet.
Compare the recorded responses with the initial answer key.
The examination was conducted between October 11 and 21, 2026.
According to the originally announced schedule, objections to the initial answer key were to be received until November 1. The final answer key was scheduled for November 10, followed by the results on November 15.
However, following the delay in releasing the initial key, candidates should check the official portal for any updated objection dates or instructions.
The initial answer keys are provisional and may be revised after the authorities examine valid objections.
Candidates are advised to download their response sheets and check their answers carefully before submitting objections through the prescribed procedure.