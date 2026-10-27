AP Special TET Answer Key 2026 Released: In-Service teachers can download response sheets

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the initial answer keys and response sheets for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (AP Special TET) 2026, conducted for in-service teachers.

The answer keys were made available on Tuesday, October 27, ending uncertainty over their release following reports that the publication could be delayed until October 29.

Candidates can now download the subject-wise initial answer keys and master question papers through the Special AP TET 2026 section on the official AP TET website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Individual response sheets can be accessed separately through sptet.apcfss.in.