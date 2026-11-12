AP Special TET 2026: High Court seeks response on alleged irregularities, hearing on December 16

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the School Education Department and other authorities over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the AP Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 for in-service teachers.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Wednesday, November 11, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan directed the authorities to submit complete details concerning the examination and the allegations raised by the petitioner.

The court also recorded the state government's assurance that digital records relating to the examination and question bank would be preserved.

The matter has been adjourned to December 16, 2026.