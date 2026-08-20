AP SBTET Diploma Result 2026: C23, C20 and C16 result download link activated

Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the Diploma Result 2026 for C23, C20, and C16 course examinations conducted in March-April 2026. The results for the 2nd-year Pharmacy instant examination are also now available. The result links are published at sbtet.ap.gov.in, and the direct download links are available here as well.
Candidates must enter their PIN, Month, Year, and Semester Number to log in and check the results. The results for the upcoming semester will be announced soon.
You can click on the link provided here or visit the official website sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET/
Click on the relevant result link available on the homepage
Enter the required details such as PIN, Semester Number and Year
Click on the 'Submit' button
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Take the printout of result sheet and keept it for future reference
If the candidates face server issues while accessing the result, they can wait patiently for the website to load and then access the result link. The semster-wise mark sheet will be issued by the respective colleges soon. It is important for students to preserve the semester-wise mark sheet.