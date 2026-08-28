AP RCET Second Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released today; self-reporting dates

CHE AP will publish the AP RCET Second Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, August 28, at rcet.che.ap.gov.in. This is the final round of PhD admissions in Andhra Pradesh. CHE AP will not conduct any further rounds, and vacant seats (if any) will be filled in the next academic year's notification. Candidates who filled the web options are eligible for seat allotment, but seat allocation is based solely on the total number of vacant seats.
Selected candidates must complete the seat acceptance and reporting process on or before September 5. Self-reporting and physical reporting will begin on August 29. Once the seat is allocated, pay the tuition fee (fee details displayed on screen) and then download the seat allotment order. Visit the respective university in person with all academic certificates (along with xerox copies) and complete the admission formalities.
The seat allotment result will only be published at rcet.che.ap.gov.in
The candidates need to keep their hall ticket number and date of birth details ready
On the official website, the allotment link will be placed under the 'Forms' section
Click on the relevant link and enter the details
The seat allotment will be displayed on the screen
If you wish to accept the seat, click on the 'Proceed' button
Pay the tuition fee and generate the seat allotment order
Candidates who are not allocated a seat will either have to wait for the next AP RCET exam or can apply for PhD admission in private deemed universities. June session admissions are still underway in Andhra Pradesh, and the notification for the January session is expected in October. CHE AP has not provided official information on the timeline of the next AP RCET exam.