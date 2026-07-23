AP RCET seat allotment result for 2024-25 Session releasing today, reporting process

Commissionerate of Higher Education Andhra Pradesh will publish AP RCET seat allotment result today, July 23, 2026 for 2024-25 Phd admission. The PhD interviews for the eligible candidates were conducted in February. Due to the administrative reasons, the counselling process was delayed till June. With the conclusion of web options process on July 16, the authroity is set to activate the seat allotment download link.

CHE AP has not confirmed an official release time for the release of allotments. There is a chance for the activation of allotment result by late evening or night. In case if there is a delay or postponment, CHE AP shall provide the information through the official website rcet.che.ap.gov.in.

Instructions to download AP RCET Seat Allotment 2024-25

After opening the official website, check the 'Forms/ Important Links' section available towards the left hand side of the page

You can find an option that indicates 'Check Allotment Status'

Enter the mobile number, application number and date of details to login

Your seat allotment status shall be visible on the screen

Accept the seat, pay the required tuition fee and download the seat allotment letter

The selected candidates must complete the self-reporting process by or before July 29. The dates for physical reporting are yet to be confirmed.

CHE AP is yet to conduct two sessions of RCET exams for the admission session 2025 and 2026 respectively. The 2025 exam is most likley to be conducted in November (2024 exam was conducted in November 2025). An official announcement can be expected after the conclusion of 2024-25 admission process.