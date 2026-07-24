AP RCET seat allotment result 2024-25 delayed; download link likely today

AP RCET seat allotment result for the 2024-25 session was supposed to be released on July 23, but the admission authority, the Commissionerate of Higher Education, released an official notification regarding the postponement. The revised date to release the seat allotment has been confirmed as July 24. The allotments are expected to be activated by late evening at rcet.che.ap.gov.in.

AP RCET counselling for the 2024-25 session commenced on June 25. After the conclusion of the interview process in February 2026, there has been an almost 4-month delay in conducting the counselling process. CHE AP will still have to conduct the exam and admission process for PhD courses for the 2025 and 2026 sessions.

Once the seat allotment is released, the applicants can use their mobile number, date of birth details, and application number to check the allotment status. The allotment of research guides to all the selected scholars shall be decided by the universities individually, and CHE AP has no role in it.

If there are any vacant PhD seats left after the first phase allotments, CHE AP might decide on conducting the second phase counselling process. Selected scholars must complete the self-reporting process and fee payment between July 25 and 30. Only those scholars completing the self reporting are eligible for admission.

In case if there is any further delay in releasing the seat allotment result, CHE AP shall notify it officially. Meanwhile, the applicants are advised to not believe any rumours and stick to the official information.

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