Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will release the AP RCET 2025-26 application form today, November 19, 2026. An official notification was released on November 18. This exam is a pathway for admission to fulltime/ part-time PhD courses in the state universities of Andhra Pradesh. The aspirants must note that this is the 2025-26 session examination and not the 2026-27 exam. The previously held exam was the 2024-25 session exam, which took place in November 2025.

AP RCET 2025-26 is scheduled to be conducted from February 8 to 11, 2027. The application form will open at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The official portal for the RCET exam is yet to be launched.