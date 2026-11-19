Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will release the AP RCET 2025-26 application form today, November 19, 2026. An official notification was released on November 18. This exam is a pathway for admission to fulltime/ part-time PhD courses in the state universities of Andhra Pradesh. The aspirants must note that this is the 2025-26 session examination and not the 2026-27 exam. The previously held exam was the 2024-25 session exam, which took place in November 2025.
AP RCET 2025-26 is scheduled to be conducted from February 8 to 11, 2027. The application form will open at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The official portal for the RCET exam is yet to be launched.
Candidates with a post-graduate degree are eligible to appear for the exam, but they must have a minimum of 50% marks. Students pursuing final-year PG can also apply, but they need to ensure that they attain the required qualification by the time of interviews, which may be scheduled in April-May. Final-year PG students can apply by entering their course details and 1st-year marks sheet.
The 2024-25 RCET exam was conducted in November 2025, and the interviews were conducted in February. Contrastingly, the 2025-26 exam has been scheduled in February 2027. However, this will give an opportunity for the final-year PG students to apply for the exam. While filling the application form, the candidates must clearly select the mode of PhD - Part-Time/ Full-Time.
Details regarding university-wise vacancies in various PhD specialisations will be published once the official website is launched. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to keep the scanned documents of Class 10, Intermediate, UG, PG, Category Certificate and Income Certificate ready, along with a passport-size photograph and signature. These documents are mandatory to upload in the application form.
Keep visiting EdexLive for the latest entrance exam news and updates.