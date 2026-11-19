The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2025-26 today, November 19, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to full-time and part-time PhD programmes offered by universities and recognised research centres in Andhra Pradesh can apply through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the notification released on November 18, AP RCET 2025-26 will be conducted from February 8 to 11, 2027. Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, will conduct the examination on behalf of APSCHE.

Candidates must note that the examination is being conducted for the 2025-26 academic session, although the entrance test is scheduled for February 2027.