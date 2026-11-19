The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2025-26 today, November 19, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to full-time and part-time PhD programmes offered by universities and recognised research centres in Andhra Pradesh can apply through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
According to the notification released on November 18, AP RCET 2025-26 will be conducted from February 8 to 11, 2027. Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, will conduct the examination on behalf of APSCHE.
Candidates must note that the examination is being conducted for the 2025-26 academic session, although the entrance test is scheduled for February 2027.
Candidates seeking PhD admission through AP RCET must generally possess a relevant master's degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade. A relaxation of five percentage points is applicable to eligible reserved-category candidates as per the prescribed rules.
Candidates seeking admission after completing a four-year bachelor's degree must satisfy the separate minimum marks requirement of 75%, subject to applicable relaxations.
Those awaiting their final postgraduate examination results can also apply but must produce the required degree certificate at the time of interview.
Candidates applying under the part-time category must satisfy the applicable service requirements and provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the competent authority.
The registration fee is Rs 1,500 per subject for OC candidates, Rs 1,300 for BC candidates and Rs 1,000 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. Bank charges are additional.
Candidates can apply for a maximum of two subjects, with separate fees applicable to each subject.
Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/RCET.
Click on the AP RCET 2025-26 registration link.
Complete the registration process and pay the prescribed application fee.
Check the payment status and proceed to the online application form.
Enter the required personal, academic and category details.
Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.
The entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based mode for 140 marks, comprising Research Methodology (70 marks) and the respective subject (70 marks).
Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking.
To qualify for the interview, OC candidates must secure at least 50% marks, while BC, SC, ST and PwD candidates must obtain at least 45%.
Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for an interview carrying 60 marks. The final rank will be determined by combining the written examination and interview marks.
Candidates are advised to check the official website for the detailed application schedule, including the registration deadline, correction window and hall-ticket release date.
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