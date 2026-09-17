AP Police Recruitment 2026: SLPRB announces 2,050 vacancies for SI, Constable, Firemen, Warders and Scientific Assistant Posts

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh has issued a major recruitment notification drive for 2026, announcing a combined 2,050 vacancies across police, fire, prisons, transport and forensic science posts. The notifications were issued on September 16, 2026, and applications will be submitted online through the official SLPRB website. The Board has clarified that the vacancies are provisional and may be changed during the recruitment process.
The largest recruitment is for 1,156 posts, comprising 542 SCT Police Constables (Civil), 285 SCT Police Constables (AR), 158 Firemen and 171 Warders, including 150 posts for men and 21 for women.
The Board has also announced 378 Sub Inspector vacancies. These include 253 SCT Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil), 116 SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors (AR) and nine Sub Inspectors in the Special Protection Force.
Official website: SLPRB Andhra Pradesh Recruitment Portal
The recruitment drive covers several technical posts. SLPRB has notified 200 SCT Police Constable (Communications) vacancies, while 213 vacancies have been announced for Police Transport Organisation posts — 198 Drivers and 15 Mechanics.
For the SI Communication and PTO recruitment, there are 50 direct recruitment vacancies for SI Communications and 10 limited-recruitment vacancies for SI PTO. Candidates applying for the SI Communications post require specified technical qualifications such as a Diploma/B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering, IT or specified equivalent qualifications.
SLPRB has separately notified 43 Scientific Assistant posts in the Forensic Science Laboratory:
Scientific Assistant (Physical): 10
Scientific Assistant (Chemical): 13
Scientific Assistant (Biology/Serology): 20
The educational requirements vary by discipline. For example, candidates for Scientific Assistant (Physical) require an M.Sc. with Physics or an accepted equivalent qualification, while the Chemical and Biology/Serology posts require the relevant postgraduate qualification.
Candidates should note that the application dates have not been specified in these notifications. SLPRB has stated that the exact dates for submission of online applications will be announced separately through a press release and published on its official website.
For the major Police Constable, Firemen and Warder recruitment, the notification also states that the date of the Preliminary Written Test will be announced separately.