AP Police Recruitment 2026: SLPRB announces 2,050 vacancies for SI, Constable, Firemen, Warders and Scientific Assistant Posts

The largest recruitment is for 1,156 posts, comprising 542 SCT Police Constables (Civil), 285 SCT Police Constables (AR), 158 Firemen and 171 Warders, including 150 posts for men and 21 for women.

The Board has also announced 378 Sub Inspector vacancies. These include 253 SCT Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil), 116 SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors (AR) and nine Sub Inspectors in the Special Protection Force.

Official website: SLPRB Andhra Pradesh Recruitment Portal