The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will begin accepting online applications for 1,534 Sub-Inspector (SI), Police Constable and allied posts today, November 27, at 5 PM.
According to an official press note issued on November 26, candidates can submit their applications until December 16, 2026, at 5 PM through the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.
The recruitment covers 378 Sub-Inspector vacancies and 1,156 vacancies across Police Constable, Fire Services and Prisons departments.
The Board has also announced the preliminary written examination dates, with the Police Constable examination scheduled for January 31, 2027, followed by the Sub-Inspector examination on February 28, 2027.
Of the 378 Sub-Inspector vacancies, 253 are for Sub-Inspectors of Police (Civil), open to men and women, while 116 are for Reserve Sub-Inspectors in the Armed Reserve (AR).
Another nine vacancies are for male Sub-Inspectors in the Special Protection Force (SPF).
The remaining 1,156 vacancies are distributed as follows:
Police Constables (Civil): 542 posts
Police Constables (AR): 285 posts
Firemen: 158 posts
Male Prison Warders: 150 posts
Female Prison Warders: 21 posts
APSLPRB has confirmed that the preliminary written examinations will be conducted on separate dates.
Police Constable examination — January 31, 2027
Examination timing: 10 AM to 1 PM
Sub-Inspector examination — February 28, 2027
Paper I: 10 AM to 1 PM
Paper II: 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM
Candidates are advised to carefully review the post-specific notifications regarding educational qualifications, age limits, examination fees, syllabus and other eligibility requirements before applying.
Meanwhile, APSLPRB has clarified that the application dates and other recruitment details for several additional posts will be announced separately.
These include Sub-Inspectors (PTO and Communication), Scientific Assistants (FSL), Police Constables (Communication), Police Constables (Driver and Mechanic) and Driver Operators in the State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department.
The Board has advised applicants to retain a printed copy of their final submitted application forms for future reference.
Candidates can check recruitment notifications and further updates on the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.