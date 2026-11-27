The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will begin accepting online applications for 1,534 Sub-Inspector (SI), Police Constable and allied posts today, November 27, at 5 PM.

According to an official press note issued on November 26, candidates can submit their applications until December 16, 2026, at 5 PM through the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment covers 378 Sub-Inspector vacancies and 1,156 vacancies across Police Constable, Fire Services and Prisons departments.

The Board has also announced the preliminary written examination dates, with the Police Constable examination scheduled for January 31, 2027, followed by the Sub-Inspector examination on February 28, 2027.