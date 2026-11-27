The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has opened the online application process for Sub-Inspector (SI), Police Constable and allied posts on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Candidates can access the recruitment links through the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in/UI/recruitments.

The application facility opened at 5 PM and will remain available until December 16, 2026, at 5 PM.

Along with the application facility, the Board has published a detailed user guide for candidates applying for SCT Police Constable (Civil), Armed Reserve (AR), Firemen and Prison Warder posts.