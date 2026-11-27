The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has opened the online application process for Sub-Inspector (SI), Police Constable and allied posts on Friday, November 27, 2026.
Candidates can access the recruitment links through the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in/UI/recruitments.
The application facility opened at 5 PM and will remain available until December 16, 2026, at 5 PM.
Along with the application facility, the Board has published a detailed user guide for candidates applying for SCT Police Constable (Civil), Armed Reserve (AR), Firemen and Prison Warder posts.
According to the user guide, candidates must complete the prescribed examination fee payment before proceeding to fill out the application form.
The registration process involves five stages: reading the general instructions, fee payment, completing the application form, reviewing the details and receiving the final acknowledgement.
Candidates must ensure that their name, date of birth and SSC roll number match their educational records.
After successful payment, the system generates a transaction reference number, which candidates must preserve.
The Board has clarified that candidates who have completed fee payment but have not finished their applications can resume the process using their registered mobile number and payment reference ID.
Another important instruction concerns candidates interested in more than one category of Constable-level recruitment.
APSLPRB has clarified that applicants seeking consideration for different eligible posts, including Civil Constable, AR Constable, Firemen and Prison Warder, should submit only one application form under the relevant recruitment notification.
Candidates can indicate their post preferences in the application form.
They must also provide their preferred examination centre, district preferences for the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test, and other required particulars.
The Board has cautioned candidates to carefully review their applications before final submission.
The online facility provides a preview option, allowing applicants to verify their personal information, educational qualifications, reservation details, post preferences and uploaded documents.
However, once the application is finally submitted, no modifications will be permitted.
Candidates must upload the required documents in the prescribed format. The user guide specifies a maximum file size of 50 KB each for the photograph and signature, and 250 KB for each required certificate.
After successful submission, candidates must download the completed application form and preserve a copy until the recruitment process concludes.
The preliminary written examination for Police Constable and equivalent posts is scheduled for January 31, 2027, while the Sub-Inspector preliminary examination will be held on February 28, 2027.
Candidates are advised to refer to the relevant recruitment notification and user guide on the official SLPRB website before submitting their applications.