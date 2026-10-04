AP PGECET Web Options 2026 to be closed Today: Seat allotment on October 9

This is the first phase of combined counselling for GATE, GPAT and AP PGECET qualified candidates. While preparing the seat allotment result, APSCHE gives priority to the GATE candidates for MTech admission and GPAT candidates for MPharmacy admission. Subsequently, AP PGECET qualified candidates will get the second preference. Till last year, APSCHE conducted separate counselling for GATE and AP PGECET candidates.

Those who do not get a seat in the first phase counselling can wait for the second cum final phase counselling. The dates will be notified after October 14, based on the vacant seats data received from colleges. Aspirants can also opt for Category B (management quota) admission if they do not get a seat in their preferred colleges under the convenor quota.