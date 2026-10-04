AP PGECET Web Options 2026 to be closed Today: Seat allotment on October 9

AP PGECET Web Options 2026 for MTech and MPharmacy admissions in Andhra Pradesh will be closed today, October 4, as per the revised counselling schedule. Only those candidates who filled-in the college preferences by today are allowed to edit them on October 5. The seat allotment result will be released on October 9 for all candidates who successfully submitted the web options. However, mere web options filling will not fetch the seat allotment, and the college allocation is purely based on candidates' rank and vacant seats.
Here are the upcoming important counselling dates -
Web options last date: October 4, 2026
Editing of web options: October 5, 2026
Seat allotment result: October 9, 2026
Self-reporting and physical reporting at the allotted college: October 10 to 14, 2026
Commencement of classes: October 12, 2026
This is the first phase of combined counselling for GATE, GPAT and AP PGECET qualified candidates. While preparing the seat allotment result, APSCHE gives priority to the GATE candidates for MTech admission and GPAT candidates for MPharmacy admission. Subsequently, AP PGECET qualified candidates will get the second preference. Till last year, APSCHE conducted separate counselling for GATE and AP PGECET candidates.
Those who do not get a seat in the first phase counselling can wait for the second cum final phase counselling. The dates will be notified after October 14, based on the vacant seats data received from colleges. Aspirants can also opt for Category B (management quota) admission if they do not get a seat in their preferred colleges under the convenor quota.