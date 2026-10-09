AP PGECET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Reporting deadline October 14

Candidates who get an allotment must first log in through the official portal for self-reporting. This process includes viewing the allotted seat information, paying tuition fees, and downloading the seat allotment letter. The fee that the candidate has to pay shall be displayed on the screen. Once the self-reporting process is complete, visit the allotted college physically with all the required documents (original and Xerox copies).

The classes are scheduled to begin from October 12, 2026 (Monday) onwards. Those who get the allotment are advised to complete the reporting process as early as possible. Students who do not get an allotment in the first phase can wait for the Phase 2 notification or opt for Category B (management quota) admission at private colleges.