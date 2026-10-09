AP PGECET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Reporting deadline October 14

AP PGECET Seat Allotment Result 2026: APSCHE is set to release the seat allotment result for MTech and MPharma admission today, October 9. The release of the allotment was initially scheduled for October 4, but it has been postponed due to the extension of the web options window. As of 8:00 AM on October 9, APSCHE has not announced any changes to the seat allotment schedule. The seat allotments will be uploaded on the candidate portal at cap.apcfss.in.
Here are the important details about the seat allotment result -
Release of seat allotment: October 9, 2026
Official release time: Not confirmed
Official website: cap.apcfss.in
Details required to download: Username and password
Reporting dates: October 9 to 14, 2026
Mode of reporting: Online self-reporting and physical reporting at the allotted college
Will there be Phase 2 counselling? APSCHE may conduct Phase 2 counselling depending on the number of vacant seats after the first phase reporting.
Candidates who get an allotment must first log in through the official portal for self-reporting. This process includes viewing the allotted seat information, paying tuition fees, and downloading the seat allotment letter. The fee that the candidate has to pay shall be displayed on the screen. Once the self-reporting process is complete, visit the allotted college physically with all the required documents (original and Xerox copies).
The classes are scheduled to begin from October 12, 2026 (Monday) onwards. Those who get the allotment are advised to complete the reporting process as early as possible. Students who do not get an allotment in the first phase can wait for the Phase 2 notification or opt for Category B (management quota) admission at private colleges.