AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2026 Postponed: Web options to close today; check revised date

The AP PGECET 2026 seat allotment date has been revised, giving candidates additional time before the first-phase allotment. As per the revised AP PGECET & GATE/GPAT-2026 counselling schedule, the web-options window closes today, September 29, 2026.

The earlier schedule had indicated September 29 for the seat allotment. However, the revised first-phase counselling schedule now places the release of seat allotments on October 4, 2026, after 6 PM. The revised schedule is also reflected in the official counselling documents uploaded for AP PGECET and GATE/GPAT admissions.

The official Common Admissions Portal currently lists AP PGECET 2026 web options as released.