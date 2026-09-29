AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2026 Postponed: Web options to close today; check revised date

The AP PGECET 2026 seat allotment date has been revised, giving candidates additional time before the first-phase allotment. As per the revised AP PGECET & GATE/GPAT-2026 counselling schedule, the web-options window closes today, September 29, 2026.
The earlier schedule had indicated September 29 for the seat allotment. However, the revised first-phase counselling schedule now places the release of seat allotments on October 4, 2026, after 6 PM. The revised schedule is also reflected in the official counselling documents uploaded for AP PGECET and GATE/GPAT admissions.
The official Common Admissions Portal currently lists AP PGECET 2026 web options as released.
The detailed notification also states that candidates can change their already exercised options on September 30. Options will be frozen at 10 PM on September 30, after which no further modifications will be permitted.
Web options close today
Candidates who have completed registration, fee payment and certificate verification and are eligible for web options should complete their preferred college and branch choices by September 29.
The counselling authority has advised candidates to prepare their list of colleges and branches before entering options. Candidates can also exercise options from home or through an internet centre. After saving the final options, they should take a printout for future reference.
What happens after allotment?
The revised schedule provides October 5 to 8 for self-joining and reporting at the allotted college. Both online self-reporting and physical reporting at the institution are mandatory. Failure to complete both stages within the stipulated period can result in cancellation of the allotment.
The counselling covers admissions to M.Tech, M.Pharmacy and Pharm.D (Post Baccalaureate) programmes for the 2026-27 academic year. GATE/GPAT candidates receive preference for relevant seats, with leftover seats subsequently made available to AP PGECET candidates according to merit.