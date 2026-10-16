AP PGECET Final Phase Counselling 2026 Begins Today: Web options open until October 17

AP PGECET Final Phase Counselling 2026: The Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2026 final phase counselling process begins today, October 16, for admissions into MTech, MPharmacy and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) courses for the 2026–27 academic year.
According to the official counselling notification, eligible candidates can exercise web options through cap.apcfss.in on October 16 and 17. October 18 has been reserved for modifying the submitted preferences, with the option-editing facility closing at 10 pm.
Candidates participating in the final phase must submit their college and course preferences afresh, as options exercised during the first phase will not be considered.
Those satisfied with their earlier allotment need not participate again. However, candidates seeking an upgrade should note that if a new seat is allotted, they will lose their claim to the previously allotted seat.
October 16–17: Registration, fee payment, online certificate verification and web options entry
October 18: Web options modification until 10 pm
October 21: GATE/GPAT seat allotment after 6 pm
October 22–23: GATE/GPAT self-reporting and college reporting
October 24: AP PGECET seat allotment after 6 pm
October 25–28: AP PGECET self-reporting and college reporting
Candidates who paid the counselling registration fee during the first phase are not required to pay it again. The notification also specifies that there will be no special-category verification during the final phase.
GATE/GPAT-qualified candidates will receive preference in seat allotment, with remaining vacancies available to AP PGECET rank holders.
Allotted candidates must complete both online self-reporting and physical reporting at their respective colleges within the prescribed dates. Failure to complete both steps will result in cancellation of the allotment.
The authorities have also confirmed that classes have already commenced.