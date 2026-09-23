AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2026 Delay Worry Students: No official update on revised date and time

AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2026 was supposed to be released on September 22 at 2:00 PM, but APSCHE did not upload the allotments on the candidate login. As of September 23 (8:00 AM), the seat allotments are still not released, and there has been no update on the official website regarding the revised date and time. This delay is causing worry among the students who have been eagerly waiting for the seat allotment.
Speaking to EdexLive, Rajeswari, an AP PGCET candidate from Vijayawada expressed that 'I have been constantly refreshing the official website to check the allotment status, and I was waiting till late night of September 22 for an update. Atleast the admission authority could have confirmed the release date and time properly. This delay is is causing anxiousness'.
Santosh from Vijayawada shared that 'the allotment was actually supposed to be released on September 21, but it has been delayed by 1 day, and the revised date was announced. However, APSCHE has still not released the allotment, and what is the prupose of confirming a date and time when the timelines are followed. We are forced to wait till late night to check allotments but in return we receive disappointment. An official update is important if there is any delay in releasing allotments'.
A similar pattern was observed during AP ECET first phase seat allotment result 2026. The allotment release date was revised by 5 times. The allotments were released 10 days after the scheduled date. However, AP EAMCET and ICET allotments were released as per the schedule, but AP PGCET is being delayed again.
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