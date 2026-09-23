AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2026 Delay Worry Students: No official update on revised date and time

Santosh from Vijayawada shared that 'the allotment was actually supposed to be released on September 21, but it has been delayed by 1 day, and the revised date was announced. However, APSCHE has still not released the allotment, and what is the prupose of confirming a date and time when the timelines are followed. We are forced to wait till late night to check allotments but in return we receive disappointment. An official update is important if there is any delay in releasing allotments'.