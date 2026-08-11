AP OAMDC Web Options 2026 to open on August 15: Key instructions

AP OAMDC web options 2026 for degree admission (UG courses) in Andhra Pradesh will open on August 15, and the last date to fill the college preferences is August 19. Through the web options window, college and course preferences have to be filled. Certain important instructions can help participants understand how strategically they can fill their college preferences.
Here are the important suggestive instructions with respect to web options -
Firstly, identify which courses you are eligible for admission to. For example, MPC students are eligible for BSc Physics, Computer Science, Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, IT, etc courses. The course that you are aiming for admission should be given the top priority
Similarly, BPC students can choose BSc Botany, Zoology, Biotechnology, Genetics, Organic Chemistry, Physics, Chemistry, etc courses
Both MPC and BPC students can also choose BA courses in different specialisations. However, CEC and HEC passouts are not eligible for BSc
MEC students can choose BA Mathematics/ BSc Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, B.Com, etc
Try to choose as many college and course options as possible to enhance your admission chances. First first preference in all colleges should be given to the course that you are aiming for admission. This is the best strategic way to maximise the admission chances
The first phase seat allotment result will be released on August 26. An edit window will be provided on August 20 for candidates who wish to edit/modify their college and course preferences. The academic session is scheduled to begin from August 27 onwards.