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AP OAMDC Web Options 2026 to open on August 15: Key instructions

APSCHE will activate the window to fill AP OAMDC web options 2026 for degree admission on August 15
AP OAMDC Web Options 2026 to open on August 15: Key instructions
AP OAMDC Web Options 2026 to open on August 15: Key instructions Official website image of AP OAMDC Counselling 2026
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AP OAMDC web options 2026 for degree admission (UG courses) in Andhra Pradesh will open on August 15, and the last date to fill the college preferences is August 19. Through the web options window, college and course preferences have to be filled. Certain important instructions can help participants understand how strategically they can fill their college preferences.

AP OAMDC Web Options 2026 important instructions

Here are the important suggestive instructions with respect to web options -

  • Firstly, identify which courses you are eligible for admission to. For example, MPC students are eligible for BSc Physics, Computer Science, Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, IT, etc courses. The course that you are aiming for admission should be given the top priority

  • Similarly, BPC students can choose BSc Botany, Zoology, Biotechnology, Genetics, Organic Chemistry, Physics, Chemistry, etc courses

  • Both MPC and BPC students can also choose BA courses in different specialisations. However, CEC and HEC passouts are not eligible for BSc

  • MEC students can choose BA Mathematics/ BSc Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, B.Com, etc

  • Try to choose as many college and course options as possible to enhance your admission chances. First first preference in all colleges should be given to the course that you are aiming for admission. This is the best strategic way to maximise the admission chances

The first phase seat allotment result will be released on August 26. An edit window will be provided on August 20 for candidates who wish to edit/modify their college and course preferences. The academic session is scheduled to begin from August 27 onwards.

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