AP OAMDC Web Options 2026 to open on August 15: Key instructions

Here are the important suggestive instructions with respect to web options -

Firstly, identify which courses you are eligible for admission to. For example, MPC students are eligible for BSc Physics, Computer Science, Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, IT, etc courses. The course that you are aiming for admission should be given the top priority

Similarly, BPC students can choose BSc Botany, Zoology, Biotechnology, Genetics, Organic Chemistry, Physics, Chemistry, etc courses

Both MPC and BPC students can also choose BA courses in different specialisations. However, CEC and HEC passouts are not eligible for BSc

MEC students can choose BA Mathematics/ BSc Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, B.Com, etc