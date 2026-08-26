AP NEET UG Merit List 2026 Analysis: Competition tightens as web options near; what last year’s cutoffs reveal

The provisional AP NEET UG merit list 2026 has given candidates their first clear picture of how competitive this year’s state counselling could be. With 14,310 candidates listed for MBBS and BDS admissions under the Competent Authority Quota, attention is now shifting to the final merit list and the upcoming web-options process. The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences published the provisional merit position after verification of uploaded documents, while candidates were also given an opportunity to raise grievances regarding details such as category, local area and EWS status.

The university has already issued an advisory related to web options, and its official admissions notifications show the provisional merit position was published on August 22. The exact final-merit and web-options dates are still awaited in the official notices currently available.