AP NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: BHMS AIQ registration opens; apply by September 23

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Dr NTR UHS), Vijayawada, has invited online applications from eligible NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates for admission to Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses under the All India Quota (AIQ) in private unaided non-minority homoeopathy colleges affiliated with the university.

The registration process began at 2 PM on September 17, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until 9 PM on September 23, 2026. The notification is for admissions for the 2026-27 academic year.

Direct link to apply for admission