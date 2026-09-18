AP NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2026: BHMS AIQ registration opens; apply by September 23

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Dr NTR UHS), Vijayawada, has invited online applications from eligible NEET UG 2026 qualified candidates for admission to Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses under the All India Quota (AIQ) in private unaided non-minority homoeopathy colleges affiliated with the university.
The registration process began at 2 PM on September 17, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until 9 PM on September 23, 2026. The notification is for admissions for the 2026-27 academic year.
Candidates should note that the online application portal will remain unavailable from 8 PM on September 18 to 10 PM on September 20 due to scheduled server maintenance. The university has also stated that the dates are tentative and may be changed.
Candidates seeking admission must have secured the prescribed qualifying percentile and score in NEET UG 2026.
The notification lists the corresponding score ranges out of 720, with the upper end reflecting the maximum NEET UG score.
For BHMS admission, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Biotechnology. The prescribed NEET UG 2026 qualifying percentile is mandatory.
Candidates must also have completed 17 years of age by December 31, 2026. Those who do not meet the minimum age requirement, including candidates born on or after January 1, 2010, are not eligible. There is no upper age limit specified in the notification.
A key point for candidates considering these seats is that the notification states that the AIQ seats are open in nature and there is no requirement for a domicile certificate, in accordance with the directions of the Ministry of AYUSH cited by the university.
The university has listed four private unaided non-minority BHMS colleges in its seat information for the 2025-26 academic year, with 15 AIQ seats each. However, the notification clarifies that the actual number of AIQ seats permitted for 2026-27 by the relevant regulatory authorities and the university's affiliation will be displayed before counselling.