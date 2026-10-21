AP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration closes Today at 5 PM: ₹20,000 late fee applies tomorrow

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, will close the online registration window for Andhra Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2026 under the Competent Authority Quota (CQ) on Wednesday, October 21, at 5 PM.
Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical degree and diploma courses for the academic year 2026-27 can submit their applications through the official counselling portal, apuhs-pgadmissions.aptonline.in/pgmedcq.
However, candidates who miss today's deadline will have another opportunity to apply on October 22, subject to payment of an additional late fee of Rs 20,000.
According to the counselling prospectus released by the university, the application window with a late fee will remain open from 9 AM to 10 PM on October 22.
The application fee varies depending on the candidate's category and the location where they completed their MBBS.
For candidates who completed MBBS in Andhra Pradesh, the registration and processing fee is Rs 7,000 for OC/BC candidates and ₹6,000 for SC/ST candidates.
Those who completed MBBS outside Andhra Pradesh must pay an additional verification fee of Rs 3,000. For candidates who completed MBBS outside India, the additional verification fee is Rs 7,000.
Candidates applying on October 22 must pay Rs 20,000 over and above the applicable registration and verification charges.
The university has clarified that the registration, processing and late fees, once paid, will not be refunded or adjusted.
Following the closure of applications, NTRUHS will verify the information and certificates submitted by candidates and release the merit lists.
Only candidates included in the final merit list will be eligible to exercise web options for seat allotment.
The university has not specified the dates for the provisional merit list, final merit list or web options in the prospectus. Candidates should regularly check drntr.uhsap.in for subsequent announcements.
The university has also clarified that merely submitting an application does not guarantee admission to a postgraduate medical seat.