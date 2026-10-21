AP NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration closes Today at 5 PM: ₹20,000 late fee applies tomorrow

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, will close the online registration window for Andhra Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2026 under the Competent Authority Quota (CQ) on Wednesday, October 21, at 5 PM.

Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical degree and diploma courses for the academic year 2026-27 can submit their applications through the official counselling portal, apuhs-pgadmissions.aptonline.in/pgmedcq.

However, candidates who miss today's deadline will have another opportunity to apply on October 22, subject to payment of an additional late fee of Rs 20,000.

According to the counselling prospectus released by the university, the application window with a late fee will remain open from 9 AM to 10 PM on October 22.