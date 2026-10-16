Andhra Pradesh approves MTech courses in Quantum Technology, Cyber Security and AI for 2026–27

Amaravati, October 16: The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for new postgraduate engineering courses and changes in student intake across three private unaided engineering colleges for the 2026–27 academic year.
The Higher Education Department issued G.O.Rt.No.322 on October 12, approving MTech programmes in emerging technology fields, including Quantum Technology, Cyber Security, Electric Vehicle Technology, Robotics and Automation, and Artificial Intelligence.
The approvals were granted in accordance with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and apply to institutions affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK).
1. Kallam Haranadha Reddy Institute of Technology, Guntur
Quantum Technology – 6 seats
2. Lakireddy Bali Reddy College of Engineering, Mylavaram, Krishna district
Cyber Security – 6 seats
Electric Vehicle Technology – 6 seats
Robotics and Automation – 6 seats
VLSI System Design – 6 seats
3. Vignan's Institute of Engineering for Women, Visakhapatnam
Artificial Intelligence – 18 seats
Computer Science and Engineering – 18 seats, increased from the earlier intake of 9.
The government issued the order following proposals submitted by the Commissioner of Higher Education on October 6.
The Commissioner has been directed to take further necessary action in accordance with the existing procedures.
The order does not announce admission dates or application procedures for the approved programmes.
These colleges can either enrol students on these courses through AP PGECET counselling or opt for direct admission (only if seats remain vacant) after the convener quota counselling. The final phase of AP PGECET counselling 2026 is set to begin on October 16.