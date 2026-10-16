Andhra Pradesh approves MTech courses in Quantum Technology, Cyber Security and AI for 2026–27

Amaravati, October 16: The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for new postgraduate engineering courses and changes in student intake across three private unaided engineering colleges for the 2026–27 academic year.

The Higher Education Department issued G.O.Rt.No.322 on October 12, approving MTech programmes in emerging technology fields, including Quantum Technology, Cyber Security, Electric Vehicle Technology, Robotics and Automation, and Artificial Intelligence.

The approvals were granted in accordance with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and apply to institutions affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK).