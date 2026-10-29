AP MPTCET 2026 Registration Begins October 30: Exam on November 17, Check eligibility and fees

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, has released the notification for the Master of Physiotherapy Common Entrance Test (MPTCET) 2026 for admission to MPT courses in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2026–27.

According to the notification issued on October 28, online registration will begin at 10 am on October 30 and close at 10 am on November 9, 2026.

The computer-based entrance examination will be conducted on November 17, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates must report to their allotted examination centres by 1 pm.

The entrance test applies to both Competent Authority (Convener) Quota and Management Quota seats in physiotherapy colleges affiliated with NTRUHS. It also covers Competent Authority Quota seats at Mohan Babu University, Tirupati, and Apollo University, Chittoor.