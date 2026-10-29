Exams

AP MPTCET 2026 Registration Begins October 30: Exam on November 17, Check eligibility and fees

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences has announced the AP MPTCET 2026 schedule. Applications open October 30 and close November 9, while the entrance examination will be held on November 17.
AP MPTCET 2026
AP MPTCET 2026official notification image of AP MPTCET 2026
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Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, has released the notification for the Master of Physiotherapy Common Entrance Test (MPTCET) 2026 for admission to MPT courses in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2026–27.

According to the notification issued on October 28, online registration will begin at 10 am on October 30 and close at 10 am on November 9, 2026.

The computer-based entrance examination will be conducted on November 17, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates must report to their allotted examination centres by 1 pm.

The entrance test applies to both Competent Authority (Convener) Quota and Management Quota seats in physiotherapy colleges affiliated with NTRUHS. It also covers Competent Authority Quota seats at Mohan Babu University, Tirupati, and Apollo University, Chittoor.

AP MPTCET 2026: Important dates

  • Notification issued: October 28, 2026

  • Online registration begins: October 30, 2026, at 10 am

  • Last date to apply: November 9, 2026, at 10 am

  • Hall ticket release: November 13, 2026, from 10 am

  • Entrance examination: November 17, 2026

  • Exam timing: 2 pm to 4 pm

  • Provisional answer key: November 19, 2026

  • Answer key objection window: November 19–20, 2026

  • Final answer key: November 21, 2026

  • Results and merit list: November 21, 2026

The university has stated that no separate notification will be issued unless the examination schedule changes.

Who is eligible for AP MPTCET 2026?

Only candidates who have passed the Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) course are eligible to appear for the entrance examination.

The minimum qualifying marks are:

  • Open Category (OC): 55% aggregate marks in BPT

  • BC, SC and ST categories: 50% aggregate marks in BPT

Candidates must also have completed their BPT internship on or before September 30, 2026.

The maximum age limit is 45 years as of December 31, 2026. For SC and ST candidates, the upper age limit is 48 years.

Applicants must also satisfy the nationality, residence and medical fitness requirements specified in the prospectus.

AP MPTCET 2026: Application fees

The registration and processing fees are:

  • OC candidates: Rs 1,500

  • BC, SC and ST candidates: Rs 1,000

Bank charges are additional. The fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card or net banking and is non-refundable.

AP MPTCET 2026 exam pattern

The entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based mode for two hours.

The question paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each, based on the BPT curriculum.

There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The syllabus includes Anatomy, Physiology, Exercise Therapy, Biomechanics, Electrotherapy, General Medicine, Orthopaedics, Neurology and Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapy, among other subjects.

The examination will be conducted in English at centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

How to apply for AP MPTCET 2026?

Eligible candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official NTRUHS website at drntr.uhsap.in.

  2. Open the MPTCET 2026 application link.

  3. Complete the registration process and enter the required details.

  4. Upload the prescribed certificates, photograph and signature.

  5. Pay the application fee online.

  6. Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

Candidates should keep their BPT degree or provisional certificate, marks memos, study certificate, internship certificate, identity proof and other applicable documents ready before registration.

The university has warned that applications with missing mandatory certificates, incomplete details or illegible documents will be rejected.

The number of MPT seats available for the 2026–27 academic year will be announced before web counselling.

A separate notification for admission applications under the Competent Authority Quota will be issued after the entrance examination results and ranks are declared.

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