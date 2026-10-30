AP MPTCET 2026 application form released; direct registration link activated at NTRUHS portal

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, has activated the online application link for the Andhra Pradesh Master of Physiotherapy Common Entrance Test (AP MPTCET) 2026.

Candidates seeking admission to Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) programmes for the 2026–27 academic year can now submit their applications through the official registration portal.

The application process began on Friday, October 30, and will remain open until November 9, 2026, at 10 am. The entrance examination is scheduled for November 17.

The university had already issued the detailed notification outlining eligibility requirements, application fees and examination dates. With the activation of the registration link, eligible candidates can now complete the online application process.