AP MPTCET 2026 application form released; direct registration link activated at NTRUHS portal

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, has activated the online application link for the Andhra Pradesh Master of Physiotherapy Common Entrance Test (AP MPTCET) 2026.
Candidates seeking admission to Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) programmes for the 2026–27 academic year can now submit their applications through the official registration portal.
The application process began on Friday, October 30, and will remain open until November 9, 2026, at 10 am. The entrance examination is scheduled for November 17.
The university had already issued the detailed notification outlining eligibility requirements, application fees and examination dates. With the activation of the registration link, eligible candidates can now complete the online application process.
Official portal: apntruhs-cbtmpt.aptonline.in/MPTCET
Direct registration link: apntruhs-cbtmpt.aptonline.in/MPTCET/Registration/Registration
The registration fee is Rs 1,500 for OC candidates and Rs 1,000 for BC, SC and ST candidates, excluding bank charges.
Applicants must have completed a Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) degree with at least 55 per cent aggregate marks. The minimum requirement is 50 per cent for BC, SC and ST candidates.
Candidates must also have completed their internship on or before September 30, 2026.
Applicants should keep scanned copies of their educational certificates, internship certificate, photograph and signature ready before filling out the form.
The university has advised candidates to verify all details and upload the mandatory documents correctly, as incomplete applications may be rejected.
The entrance test will be conducted for admission to MPT courses under the applicable quota categories in participating institutions in Andhra Pradesh.