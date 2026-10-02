AP LAWCET Web Options 2026 Closing Today: Seat allotment on October 6

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will close the window to fill AP LAWCET Web Options 2026 today, October 2, but the candidates will have one-day window to edit the options. On October 3, registered candidates can login on cap.apcfss.in to edit the college preferences. However, this option is only available to candidates who filled the web options. No fresh web options submission will be accepted on October 3. APSCHE will declare the first phase seat allotment on October 6 for those who successfully submitted the web options.