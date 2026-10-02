AP LAWCET Web Options 2026 Closing Today: Seat allotment on October 6

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will close the window to fill AP LAWCET Web Options 2026 today, October 2, but the candidates will have one-day window to edit the options. On October 3, registered candidates can login on cap.apcfss.in to edit the college preferences. However, this option is only available to candidates who filled the web options. No fresh web options submission will be accepted on October 3. APSCHE will declare the first phase seat allotment on October 6 for those who successfully submitted the web options.
Those who are yet to fill the web options must visit the cap.apcfss.in and open the candidate login window
Enter the username and password to login
Towards the left-hand side of the candidate login dashboard, click on the web options option
The list of colleges will be displayed district-wise
Select the colleges in preferential order. You can swap the college positions through the available option
The first five preferences play an important role in the seat allotment. Therefore, the first five preferences have to be the most preferred colleges
It is important to take a printout or screenshot of the filled-in options for future reference
In case there is no allotment in the first phase counselling, you can participate in the second phase by submitting a fresh set of web options
As of now, APSCHE has not announced any changes in the schedule of AP LAWCET Counselling 2026. In case there is an extension for the web options window, the same shall be communicated through the official website.