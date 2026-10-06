AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released today at cap.apcfss.in

APSCHE will release the AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for the first phase of counselling today, October 6. Candidates who have exercised their web options will be able to access the allotment through the ‘Candidate Login’ option available on the official website, cap.apcfss.in. The reporting period is from October 7 to 9, and selected candidates must complete both online self-reporting and physical reporting at their allotted colleges within the specified deadline.
Allotment release date: October 6, 2026
Official release time: Not confirmed
Details required to check: Username and password
Courses: LLB (3-year and 5-year) and LLM
Reporting deadline: October 9, 2026
Mode of reporting: Online self-reporting, including tuition fee payment, followed by physical reporting at the allotted college
Classes commencement date: October 7, 2026 onwards (any changes will be notified separately by the respective college)
Second phase counselling date: Not yet confirmed
Selected candidates must carry the original and photocopies of all required academic certificates, study certificates, Transfer Certificate (TC) from the last institution attended, caste certificate and income certificate at the time of physical reporting. Candidates are also advised to carry two passport-size photographs.
Candidates who fail to report to their allotted college by the working hours of October 9 may have their admission cancelled.
APSCHE is expected to finalise the dates for second-phase counselling after the completion of the Phase 1 reporting process. The authority will collect details of vacant seats from participating institutions before announcing the schedule for the second phase. Candidates who do not secure a seat in the first phase will be eligible to participate in the second phase, subject to the applicable counselling rules.