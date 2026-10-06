AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released today at cap.apcfss.in

Selected candidates must carry the original and photocopies of all required academic certificates, study certificates, Transfer Certificate (TC) from the last institution attended, caste certificate and income certificate at the time of physical reporting. Candidates are also advised to carry two passport-size photographs.

Candidates who fail to report to their allotted college by the working hours of October 9 may have their admission cancelled.

APSCHE is expected to finalise the dates for second-phase counselling after the completion of the Phase 1 reporting process. The authority will collect details of vacant seats from participating institutions before announcing the schedule for the second phase. Candidates who do not secure a seat in the first phase will be eligible to participate in the second phase, subject to the applicable counselling rules.