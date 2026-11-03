AP LAWCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2026 on November 4 at cap.apcfss.in: Reporting begins November 5

The Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of Higher Education is scheduled to release the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2026 second and final phase seat allotment results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Candidates who participated in the final phase of counselling for admission to three-year LLB, five-year LLB and LLM programmes can check their allotment status through the Common Admissions Portal at cap.apcfss.in.

According to the official counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between November 5 and 7, 2026.

The final phase counselling is being conducted to fill seats remaining after the first phase of admissions for the 2026–27 academic year.