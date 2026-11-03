AP LAWCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2026 on November 4 at cap.apcfss.in: Reporting begins November 5

The Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of Higher Education is scheduled to release the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2026 second and final phase seat allotment results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
Candidates who participated in the final phase of counselling for admission to three-year LLB, five-year LLB and LLM programmes can check their allotment status through the Common Admissions Portal at cap.apcfss.in.
According to the official counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between November 5 and 7, 2026.
The final phase counselling is being conducted to fill seats remaining after the first phase of admissions for the 2026–27 academic year.
Candidates can follow these steps once the allotment results are published:
Visit the official website, cap.apcfss.in.
Open the AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET 2026 admissions section.
Click on the final phase seat allotment link when available.
Enter the required login details.
Check the allotted college and course.
Download the allotment document and follow the reporting instructions.
The notification also explains how second-phase allotment affects candidates who participated in the first phase.
Candidates who receive a new seat in the final phase will automatically lose their earlier first-phase allotment.
Candidates who confirmed their first-phase seats and do not receive a new allotment in the second phase will retain their confirmed seats.
Candidates who were satisfied with their first-phase allotment and had already confirmed or joined were not required to exercise web options again.
The counselling authority has advised candidates to follow the allotment and reporting instructions carefully.
Candidates should visit cap.apcfss.in for the allotment results, college details and further admission-related updates.