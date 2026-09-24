AP LAWCET Counselling 2026: Check web options, allotment dates and instructions

The Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of Higher Education has released the Phase-I counselling schedule for AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET Admissions 2026. Qualified and eligible candidates can register through the Common Admissions Portal (CAP) for admission to first-year three-year and five-year LL.B programmes and LL.M courses for the 2026-27 academic year.
The AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET 2026 counselling registration window opens on September 24 and closes on September 29, 2026. Candidates can access the counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in. Aadhaar-based authentication is compulsory for candidates submitting their applications directly through the portal.
Candidates have to pay the counselling processing fee during registration. The fee is Rs 1,050 for candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD and Rs 550 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. Payment can be made through UPI, credit card, debit card or net banking.
Candidates should note that a single registration can be used for multiple eligible UG/PG Law programmes or test codes, but a separate fee has to be paid for each test code.
Official website: cap.apcfss.in
Candidates are required to upload their original certificates in PDF format. These include:
Date of birth proof
Intermediate certificate
Degree provisional/original certificate, wherever applicable
Degree marks memos
Study certificates from Class 9 onwards up to the qualifying examination
EWS certificate for eligible candidates
Residence certificates, wherever applicable
Integrated community certificate for SC/ST/BC candidates
Income certificate or eligible ration card for candidates claiming tuition fee reimbursement
Relevant certificates for PwBD, CAP, NCC, Bharat Scouts & Guides and Sports categories
Candidates whose certificate data has already been verified through web services can proceed directly to web-option entry according to the schedule. Candidates whose data is incomplete or irrelevant will receive an SMS asking them to upload certificates again.
The counselling notification also makes it clear that not every candidate needs to visit a Help Line Centre for certificate verification. Candidates whose verified data is displayed and accepted can directly exercise their web options.
Special-category candidates, however, have to attend physical certificate verification at SRR & CVR Government Degree College (A), Vijayawada, on September 28 from 10 AM to 3 PM, with the required original certificates. Candidates who do not attend the specified verification will not be eligible to claim reservation under those categories.