AP LAWCET Counselling 2026: Check web options, allotment dates and instructions

How will certificate verification work?

Candidates whose certificate data has already been verified through web services can proceed directly to web-option entry according to the schedule. Candidates whose data is incomplete or irrelevant will receive an SMS asking them to upload certificates again.

The counselling notification also makes it clear that not every candidate needs to visit a Help Line Centre for certificate verification. Candidates whose verified data is displayed and accepted can directly exercise their web options.

Special-category candidates, however, have to attend physical certificate verification at SRR & CVR Government Degree College (A), Vijayawada, on September 28 from 10 AM to 3 PM, with the required original certificates. Candidates who do not attend the specified verification will not be eligible to claim reservation under those categories.