AP Inter Time Table 2027 Released: First-year exams from February 24, second-year from February 25

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) February/March 2027 for first-year and second-year students.

According to the official schedule issued on Thursday, October 22, the first-year theory examinations will begin on February 24, 2027, while the second-year examinations will commence on February 25, 2027.

The examinations for both years will be conducted in the forenoon session, from 9 AM to 12 noon.

The first-year examinations are scheduled to conclude on March 15, while the second-year examinations will end on March 16.