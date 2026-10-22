AP Inter Time Table 2027 Released: First-year exams from February 24, second-year from February 25

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) February/March 2027 for first-year and second-year students.
According to the official schedule issued on Thursday, October 22, the first-year theory examinations will begin on February 24, 2027, while the second-year examinations will commence on February 25, 2027.
The examinations for both years will be conducted in the forenoon session, from 9 AM to 12 noon.
The first-year examinations are scheduled to conclude on March 15, while the second-year examinations will end on March 16.
The following schedule applies to regular and backlog students under the revised syllabus.
February 24, 2027 (Wednesday): Languages Paper I and elective subjects Paper I — Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics and Commerce.
February 26, 2027 (Friday): English Paper I.
March 1, 2027 (Monday): Mathematics/Civics Paper I.
March 3, 2027 (Wednesday): Biology/History Paper I.
March 5, 2027 (Friday): Physics/Economics Paper I.
March 9, 2027 (Tuesday): Chemistry/Commerce Paper I.
March 12, 2027 (Friday): Public Administration/Logic Paper I.
March 15, 2027 (Monday): Modern Language Paper I and Geography Paper I.
The following dates apply to regular students under the revised syllabus.
February 25, 2027 (Thursday): Languages Paper II and elective subjects Paper II — Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics and Commerce.
February 27, 2027 (Saturday): English Paper II.
March 2, 2027 (Tuesday): Mathematics/Civics Paper II.
March 4, 2027 (Thursday): Biology/History Paper II.
March 8, 2027 (Monday): Physics/Economics Paper II.
March 11, 2027 (Thursday): Chemistry/Commerce Paper II.
March 13, 2027 (Saturday): Public Administration/Logic Paper II.
March 16, 2027 (Tuesday): Modern Language Paper II and Geography Paper II.
Apart from the theory examinations, BIEAP has announced the schedule for practical examinations and other assessments.
January 27, 2027: Ethics and Human Values examination, from 10 AM to 1 PM.
January 29, 2027: Environmental Education examination, from 10 AM to 1 PM.
February 1–10, 2027: Practical examinations for general courses.
February 1–15, 2027: Practical examinations for vocational courses.
February 17, 2027: Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade Examination (NSQF Level 4), from 10 AM to 12 noon.
Practical examinations will be held in two sessions: 9 AM to 12 noon and 2 PM to 5 PM. The practical examination schedule includes Sundays.
The board has also provided examination dates for backlog students and those appearing under the old syllabus.
Students who failed in IPE or IPASE 2026 are classified as backlog students, while those who failed in examinations before IPE and IPASE 2026 fall under the old-students category.
The timetable includes separate old-syllabus subjects such as Mathematics IA and IB, Mathematics IIA and IIB, Botany, Zoology, and General Bridge Course Mathematics.
Candidates appearing under the old syllabus should refer to the detailed official timetable for their applicable subjects.
BIEAP has clarified that the announced examination schedule is tentative and that some dates may undergo minor changes depending on public holidays notified by the Andhra Pradesh government.
The board has also stated that the theory examination dates will apply to Intermediate vocational courses. However, a separate vocational timetable will be issued.
Students are advised to follow official notifications for any changes to the examination schedule.