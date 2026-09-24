AP Inter Exams 2027: BIEAP announces examination fee payment dates for first and second year

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the schedule for payment of examination fees for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2027. The schedule applies to first- and second-year regular and ex-failed students in General and Vocational courses, as well as eligible attendance-exempted private candidates appearing for the Humanities group without college study.

According to the circular dated September 23, 2026, the fee payment window without a fine will remain open from September 24 to October 29, 2026. Students who miss this deadline can pay the examination fee with a Rs 1,000 fine from October 30 to November 10, 2026.

BIEAP has specifically instructed junior college principals that no further extension will be granted for collection or payment of examination fees.