AP Inter Exams 2027: BIEAP announces examination fee payment dates for first and second year

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the schedule for payment of examination fees for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2027. The schedule applies to first- and second-year regular and ex-failed students in General and Vocational courses, as well as eligible attendance-exempted private candidates appearing for the Humanities group without college study.
According to the circular dated September 23, 2026, the fee payment window without a fine will remain open from September 24 to October 29, 2026. Students who miss this deadline can pay the examination fee with a Rs 1,000 fine from October 30 to November 10, 2026.
BIEAP has specifically instructed junior college principals that no further extension will be granted for collection or payment of examination fees.
For either the first or second year, the examination fee for theory papers in General or Vocational courses is Rs 600, irrespective of the number of papers.
For practical examinations, the fee is Rs 275. This applies to practicals of General courses for second-year students and Vocational courses for either first or second year. The fee for General/Vocational Bridge Course subjects, including Mathematics for BiPC students, is Rs 165.
Students appearing for both first and second year will have to pay Rs 1,200 for theory papers, while the Vocational practical examination fee for both years is Rs 550. The Bridge Course fee for both years is Rs 330.
BIEAP will collect the examination fee through the designated banking channels using an e-challan generated through the BIEAP website. Colleges have been instructed to confirm fee payments category-wise and remit the collected amount within the prescribed schedule.
The circular also states that Children with Special Needs (CwSN) candidates must be confirmed, although no examination fee is payable for them.
BIEAP has also directed colleges to ensure that candidate details, photographs and signatures are uploaded correctly. The board has warned that no hall ticket will be issued for IPE March 2027 without a photograph.
The fee schedule applies to first- and second-year regular, private and failed candidates in General and Vocational streams, eligible attendance-exempted Humanities candidates and change-of-group candidates. The board has reiterated that there will be no further extension of the fee payment deadlines.