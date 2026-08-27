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AP ICET Web Options 2026 Link to be Activated Shortly: Key instructions

AP ICET Web Options 2026 link will be activated after 6 pm today, August 27, and the last date is September 2
AP ICET Web Options 2026 Link
AP ICET Web Options 2026 Link Representative official website image of AP CAP
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AP ICET Web Options 2026: APSCHE will activate the AP ICET Web Options 2026 link today, August 27, and the official time has been confirmed as 'after 6 PM'. The candidates can check the 'Institute Details' available on cap.apcfss.in before exercising the web options. Keep your username and password ready to fill the web options.

AP ICET Web Options 2026: Key instructions

Here are the important instructions that the candidates can keep a note for filling the web options -

  • It is important to check the district-wise list of colleges to have an idea of colleges offering MBA and MCA courses. The fee structure details are uploaded as well under the 'Institute Profile' section

  • Firstly, the candidates can prepare a manual option entry form in which they can list the colleges. A preference number can be given to colleges as 1,2 3, 4... so that you will have an idea on the sequence

  • After opening the web options window, yolu can click on 'Add' button avisible against the college name

  • You can slide up or slide down the options

  • The first option will be your top preference college followed by susbequent options

  • Based on your rank and vacants eats category-wise, the seat allotment will be made

  • The editing window for web options will be open only on September 3. In case if you wish to edit college preferences, you must wait till the scheduled date

APSCHE will release AP ICET seat allotment result 2026 on September 7, and the reporting process will take place till September 7.

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