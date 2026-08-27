AP ICET Web Options 2026 Link to be Activated Shortly: Key instructions

Here are the important instructions that the candidates can keep a note for filling the web options -

It is important to check the district-wise list of colleges to have an idea of colleges offering MBA and MCA courses. The fee structure details are uploaded as well under the 'Institute Profile' section

Firstly, the candidates can prepare a manual option entry form in which they can list the colleges. A preference number can be given to colleges as 1,2 3, 4... so that you will have an idea on the sequence

After opening the web options window, yolu can click on 'Add' button avisible against the college name

You can slide up or slide down the options

The first option will be your top preference college followed by susbequent options

Based on your rank and vacants eats category-wise, the seat allotment will be made