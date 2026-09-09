AP ICET Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released: Only 17 percent MBA and MCA seats filled

APSCHE has released the AP ICET Seat Allotment Result 2026, and the reporting process will begin from September 10 onwards. The allotment was supposed to be released on September 9, but the allotments were made available on September 8. The seat allotment process includes self-reporting and physical reporting at the allotted colleges.
As per the seat allotment data of CAP AP, only 17 percent seats have been filled in the first phase counselling. MBA and MCA seats in various participating institutes remain largely vacant except for the most popular colleges. Usually, at least 30-40% of seats get filled in the first phase counselling. This year, the particpating among the AP ICET-qualified candidates has declined due to the shift in college preferences.
AP ICET 2026 exam was conducted on May 2, and the counselling process began on August 24. There was almost 3 months gap after the conclusion of the exam, which eventually led to minimal interest among students. On the other hand, the counselling for BEd and LLB courses is still awaited. These exams were conducted in May as well.
Due to the delay in conducting the admission process, MBA and MCA aspirants of AP are opting for alternative options. Certain students are either prefering admission in private deemed universities or moving to neigbouring state Telangana. This is leading to poor enrollement in MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh. With over 30,000 seats available, the second phase counselling is expected to see better enrollment.
APSCHE is likely to announce the second phase counselling dates only after the counclusion of Phase 1 reporting process on September 14.