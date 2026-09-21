AP ICET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Web options till September 23

APSCHE has released AP ICET Final Phase Counselling 2026 dates, and fresh articles (for non-registered candidates in the first phase) will be allowed from September 21 onwards. Already registered candidates can directly exercise the web options, and no fresh registration is required again. Only 17 per cent of seats were filled in the first phase counselling. Therefore, APSCHE has released the second phase counselling dates to fill the vacant seats, and this is the last round of convenor quota counselling for MBA & MCA admission in Andhra Pradesh.
Online certificate verification & fee payment: September 21 & 22, 2026
Web options start date: September 21, 2026
Deadline to fill web options: September 23, 2026
Web options editing: September 24, 2026
Seat allotment release date: September 26, 2026
Reporting: September 28 to 30, 2026
Those who did not get a seat in the first phase counselling and are aspiring to participate in the final phase can directly fill the web options. Those who got a seat in first phase and looking for a better college allotment in this phase can directly fill the college options as well. In case there is a better allotment in the final phase, students can cancel the seat allotted in the first phase and proceed with the allooted seat.
APSCHE will not conduct any further round for the MBA and MCA admission under convenor quota. The vacant seats will be transferred to Category B (managementy quota) of the respective colleges. Students can directly concat the respective colleges for admission.