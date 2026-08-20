AP ICET Counselling Dates 2026 OUT: Registration to begin on August 24

APSCHE has released the official schedule for AP ICET Counselling 2026, and the official counselling portal will be cap.apcfss.in. This year, APSCHE launched a single website for all state-level centralised counselling. The registration for MBA and MCA admission through ICET counselling will begin on August 24. Details on eligibility criteria and required documents will be updated on the CAP portal by August 23.
Registration starts: August 24, 2026
Last date to register: August 31, 2026
Online document verification: August 25 to 31, 2026
Opening of web options: August 27, 2026
Last date to fill web options: September 2, 2026
Release of seat allotment result: September 7, 2026
Reporting process: September 8 to 11, 2026
For certificate verification, candidates must upload PDFs of the required documents. The authorities will verify the certificates online and raise a query if there are any discrepancies so that candidates can resolve them within the specified deadline. The web options on the CAP candidate login will be unlocked only after the successful completion of document verification.
APSCHE will release the list of colleges and courses on August 27 and then proceed with activating the web options window. Students eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme must submit the income certificate. EWS candidates must submit the latest certificate (issued after April 2026) to be eligible for the reservation claim. The seat allotment process will purely based on candidate's ICET rank, seats availability and reservation policies.
APSCHE is yet to finalise the AP EDCET (BEd) and AP LAWCET (LLB) counselling dates for the academic session 2026-27.