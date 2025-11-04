AP High Court seeks clarification from APPSC on Group-1 Mains evaluation irregularities

The Andhra Pradesh High Court division bench comprising Justices Battu Devanand and Avadhanam Hariharanath Sharma on Monday, November 3, resumed hearings on the controversial Group-1 Mains examination, seeking clarifications on alleged irregularities in the evaluation of answer sheets.

Although judgement had been reserved on September 19, following appeals against a single judge’s order cancelling the entire examination and merit list, the bench has now directed the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to provide specific explanations regarding its evaluation process.

Questions over answer sheet handling

The court raised serious concerns over the shifting of mains answer sheets from the APPSC’s strong room to Haailand Resorts in Mangalagiri for evaluation.

It sought to know who had authorised the decision, whether it was taken collectively by the APPSC, or by the Chairman or Secretary individually.

The bench also asked the Commission to submit details on when the sheets were returned, payments made for evaluation (if any), and compliance with previous interim orders issued in 2022.

These earlier directives had permitted interviews to proceed only if candidates submitted undertakings that appointments would remain subject to the court’s final verdict.

Bench seeks compliance reports

The judges reiterated the need for sealed answer sheets, digital and manual marks of interview-qualified candidates, and affidavits waiving individual rights to be presented before the court.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for APPSC, assured the court that all required affidavits, and sealed materials would be submitted. Following this assurance, the bench adjourned the case to November 11 for further proceedings.