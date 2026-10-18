AP EDCET Web Options 2026 closing Today: Seat allotment on October 23

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will close the window to fill AP EDCET Web Options 2026 today, October 18. This is the last chance to fill the college preferences for the first phase of BEd admission in Andhra Pradesh. Those who wish to edit the web options will have a one-day window. i.e, on October 19. Once the web options are submitted and 'locked', there will be no further option to alter the college preferences. Only those candidates who submit the web options are eligible to be included in the seat allotment result scheduled on October 23.
Candidates who filled the web options can edit the college preferences on October 19 as per the official schedule, but there are certain important instructions associated with it. The important instructions are as follows -
Edit the college preferences only if required, as any unnecessary changes in the college-wise preferences will lead to last-minute confusion.
It is important to cross-check the first five preferences in the web options window to make sure that you have chosen the right colleges.
The editing window will be available through the candidate login window at cap.apcfss.in. Use your login ID and password to edit the options.
If you are filling or editing the web options through an internet centre, make sure you logout from the candidate portal as soon as the web options are filled.
Do not disclose your username and password to anyone.
You can download or take a screenshot of college preferences for future reference. In case you do not get a seat in Phase 1, these details will help you choose the right colleges in the second phase
AP EDCET Seat Allotment 2026 result will include the name of the allotted college and the allotted BEd methodology, along with the fee details. Candidates who are eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme do not need to pay the tuition fees. The fee details will be displayed as 'zero' for the eligible candidates.