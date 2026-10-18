AP EDCET Web Options 2026 closing Today: Seat allotment on October 23

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will close the window to fill AP EDCET Web Options 2026 today, October 18. This is the last chance to fill the college preferences for the first phase of BEd admission in Andhra Pradesh. Those who wish to edit the web options will have a one-day window. i.e, on October 19. Once the web options are submitted and 'locked', there will be no further option to alter the college preferences. Only those candidates who submit the web options are eligible to be included in the seat allotment result scheduled on October 23.