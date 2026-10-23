AP EDCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 download link to be activated today

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will activate the AP EDCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 download link today, October 23, but the official release time has not been confirmed. Till 3 PM today, sports category candidates can file their objections on the eligibility/ priority list issued by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP). Therefore, it is clear that the seat allotment result might not be announced before 3 PM, and an announcement can be expected in the evening. However, the candidates are advised to keep checking cap.apcfss.in for the seat allotment announcement updates.
The seat allotment result can be accessed only through the 'Candidate Login' window of cap.apcfss.in.
Enter the 'Username' and 'Password' to access the seat allotment result.
If you are allocated a seat, exercise the seat acceptance option by clicking on 'Confirm '.
If the tuition fee is applicable, the amount will be displayed on the screen, and the payment can be done through digital mode. A seat allotmenht order/ letter will be generated after the successful payment of fees.
Candidates eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme can directly accept the seat and download the seat allotment order.
For physical reporting at the allotted college, carry the seat allotment letter, academic certificates (original and Xerox copies), along with 2 passport-size photographs.
Candidates belonging to reserved categories/ EWS/ BC/ Sports/ NCC must carry the required certificates (original and Xerox copies).
The college shall verify the documents and then confirm the admission.
The deadline to complete the self-reporting and physical reporting process is October 27, 2026.
Candidates who do not get an allotment in this phase of AP EDCET Counselling 2026 can either wait for the second phase counselling under convenor quota or opt for management quota admission at private BEd colleges. The second phase counselling dates will be released only after the conclusion of the first phase reporting process on October 27.