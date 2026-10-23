AP EDCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 download link to be activated today

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will activate the AP EDCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 download link today, October 23, but the official release time has not been confirmed. Till 3 PM today, sports category candidates can file their objections on the eligibility/ priority list issued by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP). Therefore, it is clear that the seat allotment result might not be announced before 3 PM, and an announcement can be expected in the evening. However, the candidates are advised to keep checking cap.apcfss.in for the seat allotment announcement updates.