AP EDCET Counselling 2026 registration closing today, web options to open on October 14

The registration window for AP EDCET Counselling 2026 is scheduled to close today, October 12, marking an important deadline for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes in Andhra Pradesh for the 2026–27 academic year.
Candidates who have secured a valid rank in AP EDCET 2026 are eligible to register for the counselling process through the official portal, cap.apcfss.in.
Although registration closes today, the online certificate verification process will continue at designated Helpline Centres (HLCs) until October 19.
Candidates who have completed registration and received an 'Eligible' status following certificate verification can exercise their web options from October 14.
The web options facility will remain available until October 18, allowing candidates to select their preferred BEd colleges and courses.
Candidates will also have an opportunity to modify their submitted preferences on October 19.
Meanwhile, applicants whose uploaded documents contain discrepancies will receive an SMS or email requesting corrections. Such candidates must rectify the identified defects by October 18.
Exercising web options is mandatory for candidates seeking consideration in the seat allotment process. However, submitting college preferences does not automatically guarantee admission.
Seat allotment will depend on several factors, including the candidate's AP EDCET rank, availability of seats, preferences submitted by other eligible candidates and applicable reservation rules.
Candidates are therefore advised to review their college preferences carefully before the web options window closes.
As per the announced schedule, the AP EDCET 2026 seat allotment result is expected on October 23.
Candidates allotted seats must complete the self-reporting process between October 24 and 27.
Subject to any subsequent changes in the counselling schedule, the academic session for BEd colleges across Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to commence on October 24.
Candidates should regularly check cap.apcfss.in for official announcements and avoid relying on unverified information circulating on social media.