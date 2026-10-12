AP EDCET Counselling 2026 registration closing today, web options to open on October 14

The registration window for AP EDCET Counselling 2026 is scheduled to close today, October 12, marking an important deadline for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes in Andhra Pradesh for the 2026–27 academic year.

Candidates who have secured a valid rank in AP EDCET 2026 are eligible to register for the counselling process through the official portal, cap.apcfss.in.

Although registration closes today, the online certificate verification process will continue at designated Helpline Centres (HLCs) until October 19.